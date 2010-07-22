The Stealth Market Selloff You Might Want To Start Paying Attention To

Asian markets (notably Shanghai) and European markets have been strong of late, and the US has been middling, but Japan’s Nikkei is starting to put together a losing streak, consistently bucking up days.



It’s something Vincent Fernando has been noting in his AM wraps.

Maybe it’ll turn out to be noise, but it’s something to keep on your radar, just to see if it develops into something bigger.

Earlier, Hedgeye’s Keith McCullough speculated on Twitter that the selloff could be due to renewed sovereign debt worries. If true, that’d be very interesting, as the great Japanese sovereign debt meltdown is an event folks have been anticipating for ages with no payoff.

Photo: Bloomberg

