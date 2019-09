Japan’s stock market has closed, and it was an ugly day to start the week.



The Nikkei dropped 2.1 per cent.

Earlier, we learned from the Tankan survey that pessimism was receding among Japan’s largest companies. Still, the report was not as strong as economists were expecting.

Here’s the intraday chart via Bloomberg:

