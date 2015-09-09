Japanese stocks are going nuts

Stocks in Japan are going bananas.

On Wednesday (Tuesday night in New York), Japan’s benchmark Nikkei Index was up better than 6.0%, or over 1,000 points in a continuation of Tuesday’s global stock rally.

On Tuesday, US stocks re-opened after a long weekend and surged more than 2% across the board with the Dow gaining more than 390 points.

And so after the US took its lead from Europe earlier on Tuesday, markets in Asia have followed into Wednesday.

The Financial Times attributed Wednesday’s explosive rally to an article posted by China’s Ministry of Finance on Tuesday night that said it would enact “stronger proactive fiscal policy” to battle its slowing economy.

As the FT wrote, “The mere hint of stimulus helped spur a global rally now reaching Asian shores.”

The Japanese yen, meanwhile, was a bit weaker against the dollar as the dollar extended its rally that was sparked overnight on Tuesday.

