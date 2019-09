Nikkei up. Drink.



The hottest market in the world is aiming for a 9-day winning streak, according to Nikkei.com.

In these early minutes of the day, the index is up another 0.7%.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.