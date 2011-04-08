Nikkei Posts Huge Gain, As Markets Rally All Around The World

Happy Friday!



After an initial post-earthquake dip, the Nikkei ended up with a big 1.85% gain. Shares of TEPCO surged 23%, limit up.

Other markets are having a nice Friday as well. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.7%.

France is up 0.84%. The DAX is up 0.6%. The euro is surging. US markets are up modestly.

All in all, a very bush looking close to the week, at least at this hour.

