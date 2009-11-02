Nikkei Plunges Nearly 3%

We’ve still got a few hours before Hong Kong and Shanghai open, and it’s several hours after that until the US opens, but Japan is certainly getting the week started on an ugly note, with the Nikkei plunging over 270 points or 2.7%. The market, just like the Dow, is a few hundred points off of 10,000.



Financials, in particular, are getting whacked.

