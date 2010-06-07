Nikkei Plunges 4%

Update 10:09 ET: At the mid-day break, the Nikkei is down 4.01%. US futures are all off nearly 1%.



Commodities are getting hammered, though gold is a standout to the upside.

Update 9:21 ET: And now the markets down 3.5%

Original post: Rough start to things in Japan, where the Nikkei has plunged 3%.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Of course, some of this is to be expected as Japan is playing catch up from Friday (all the ugly Europe headlines hit after its market had closed).

Australian shares are down 2.8%.

US futures are down about .5%.

