We’ll be back with a full overnight wrap momentarily, but in the meantime. Check out the Nikkei, which has plunged to a 16-month low.



Seriously, get the next round of BoJ rumours started.

US futures are off about 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.