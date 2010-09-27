Nikkei Opens Sharply Higher, Even As Tensions Between Japan And China Drag On

Joe Weisenthal

A good start to the week in Japan.

chart

 

Meanwhile, the tensions between China and Japan remain. Japan is refusing to apologise for the detainment of a Chinese fishing boat captain (who has been released), and Japanese officials are visiting four of its citizens who are being detained in China, ostensibly for illegally videotaping a military installation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

japan moneygame-us