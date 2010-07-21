Nikkei Opens Modestly Higher, US Futures Give Up Post-Apple Gains

So far it’s a quiet start to Wednesday.



The Nikkei is up modestly, slightly off its opening highs.

Photo: Nikkei.com

US futures, meanwhile, rallied initially after the ball, but are now not doing much of anything, and are just off slightly. Other markets are fairly quiet. The euro is slightly below $1.29.

For a roundup of the Tuesday US trading day, see here.

