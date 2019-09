After nearly an hour of trading, the Nikkei is off nearly 2%. Also in Japan, the government is dealing with an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. The government has declared a state of emergency, according to Japan Times.



Meanwhile, oil has fallen below $69 in continued after -hours selling.

From Nikkei.com:

Photo: Nikkei.com

