Nikkei Off 1.2%, US Regains A Little Bit After Hours

So far the turn from Monday to Tuesday is mostly quiet. The Nikkei is off 1.2%, but considering that Japan took Monday off (thus needing a session to catch up to Friday’s decline) and the fall in US market after hours, this isn’t so severe.



Photo: Nikkei

US futures fell immediately after hours, but have come back a bit in evening trading. They’re still, however, down.

Other markets are largely quiet.

For a recap of the Monday’s US trading session, see here.

