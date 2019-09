How unusual: The Nikkei isn’t surging.



The hottest stock market in the world is taking a breather, falling over 1%.

NikkeiThe yen strengthened today, which is a drag on the market.

Futures are just a tad red this evening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.