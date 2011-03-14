Nikkei Closes Down Massive 6.2% As Nuclear Crisis Continues In Japan

Japan’s Nikkei closed down 6.2%, or nearly 634 points, as it reacted to the earthquake, tsunami, and ongoing nuclear crisis in the country.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets showed resilience, with the Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and BSE all in the green.

Here’s a look at the Nikkei over its past five sessions. Note the massive drop near open today.

