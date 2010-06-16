Nikkei Jumps Big, While US Markets Soften, And BP Gets Slammed

Photo: Nikkei.com

What’s happening tonight?Well to start, the NIKKEI is turning in a nice catch-up rally after the huge day in the US.



Meanwhile, most other markets have cooled off a bit. The euro is dipping a touch, but it’s above $1.23 still! And US futures are down a bit as well.

Getting really hammered tonight is BP, down 3%, on news of both the increased oil flow, and the fact that Bank of America will no longer trade with it long term.

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.