Nikkei Jumps, As BoJ Prepares For Emergency Yen Intervention

After today’s mediocre session in the US, and something of a selloff immediately after hours, the Nikkei is reversing course, jumping about 1% in early going.
What’s fueling the rise? It seems there’s likely to be an emergency meeting held next week to stem the yen’s rise, a move that would be of major help to the country’s exporters.
The yen is down sharply.
