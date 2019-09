The uptrend continues in Japan.



MarketWatch:

Japan’s second-quarter gross domestic product rose 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, revised data out Friday showed. On an annualized basis, GDP rose 1.5%. Preliminary figures had shown a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter rise and a 0.4% annual rise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.