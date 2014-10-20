The Nikkei Is Booming Again After Last Week's Brutal Sell-Off

The Nikkei just saw a major rebound after a brutal sell-off last week.

The Japanese stock index bounced back 3.98%, leaving it down just 5.88% since the start of the year. On Friday, it was down 9.48% since January.

That’s partly down to rumours out of the GPIF, Japan’s massive public pension fund. The fund was expected to hike its equities allocation later this year, from 12% to about 20%. However, reports over the weekend suggest the figure is going to be more like 25%, and could go as high as 30%.

The Nikkei ended up at 15,111.23, comfortably above the 15,000 mark it plunged below last week.

