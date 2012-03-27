Japan Had A MONSTER Night Last Night

We mentioned this in our morning roundup, but we just wanted to highlight it.



The Nikkei had a MONSTER night last night.

The major Japanese index was up 2.36%, and is now at the highest level since last year’s March 11 earthquake.

Photo: Nikkei.com

And if you look at the year to date picture, the Nikkei (orange line) is easily beating the S&P 500 (green line).

Photo: Bloomberg

