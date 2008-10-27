Asia, Europe, and US Futures Smashed

Nikkei down 6%, Hong Kong down 13%, Shanghai down 6% (-72% from peak). Korea actually up, on 3/4 point rate cut. Japan government mumbling about huge capital injection to prop up stock market, which investors sensibly ignored. (Complete Asia)

Europe markets down 4%-6% at this hour. (Complete Europe)

Oil down to $64.

