Japan is up a bit less than 1% in early Wednesday going thanks to a weaker yen, which means a stronger dollar.



Even as the euro went from sharply higher to flat against the dollar today, the greenback gained relentlessly against the yen (and gold and silver for that matter). Also in Asia: Shanghai is off just a hair.

From FinViz:

