Japan Is Going On An Insane Tear Right Now

This is shaping up to be a HUGE session in Japan.



After the Bank of Japan announced a big new easing program yesterday, the Nikkei is soaring and the yen is weakening.

Here are the key charts. The top is Nikkei. The second is the dollar vs. the yen, which seems to be heading towards 100.

Nikkei.comThe general view of things is that the Bank of Japan has really committed itself to hitting an inflation target, and buying the necessary assets to do so.

Here’s a look at some big movers, via Deirdre Wang Morris.

