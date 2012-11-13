Markets Are Falling All Across Asia

Photo: Atreyu142 via YouTube

Asian stocks are down for the fourth day.The Nikkei was in the green after the yen weakened on hopes of stimulus, but is seeing a sell-off now.



Australian financial and mining stocks are taking a beating over concerns about the global economy.

Chinese stocks are reacting to a report by Xinhua that says the government is “actively considering” expanding a property tax expansion.

Markets are down across Asia:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.31%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 1.03%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 1.06%

The Shanghai Composite is down 1.13%

Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.62%

Updated: 9:45 p.m. ET

