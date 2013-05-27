Japan Is Getting Crushed Even More

Joe Weisenthal

We mentioned earlier this morning that Japan had a very rough Monday session, falling over 3%.

But things have gotten even worse.

In post-close futures trading, the Nikkei has dropped by another couple hundred points, and has dropped below 14,000.

Here’s a nice chart going back a few months showing how the Nikkei has gotten absolutely smoked, giving up all of the gains for May in just the last few days.

Screen Shot 2013 05 27 at 7.07.57 AM

