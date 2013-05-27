Japan Is Getting Crushed Even More

We mentioned earlier this morning that Japan had a very rough Monday session, falling over 3%.



But things have gotten even worse.

In post-close futures trading, the Nikkei has dropped by another couple hundred points, and has dropped below 14,000.

Here’s a nice chart going back a few months showing how the Nikkei has gotten absolutely smoked, giving up all of the gains for May in just the last few days.

