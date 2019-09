Boom.



Japan rockets out of the gate, with 1.7% surge.

Photo: Nikkei

This comes following comments from the economy ministers, about trying to get the index up to 13,000 by the end of March.

That also caused the yen to plummet.

The stimulus party rolls on.

