Not surprisingly, Japan is playing catch-up to the US’s big decline, falling about 2%.



At 9366, the main index is at a 7-month low.

Overall, however, markets have settled down a little bit. The euro has firmed a touch, and US futures are up very slightly.

For a recap of the US action, see here.

