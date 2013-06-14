Nikkei Drops Fast After Bank Of Japan Minutes

After Nikkei futures rose as high as 13,225 earlier (up 6.3% from Thursday’s close), they have taken a sharp turn lower following the release of the minutes from the Bank of Japan’s May 21-22 policy meeting.



Right now, the Nikkei is trading around 13,040, up *only* 4.8%.

Part of the minutes focuses on the volatility in the Japanese government bond market that has spilled into equity and currency markets as well in recent weeks.

Here are the key paragraphs from the minutes:

Members next discussed developments in the bond market. They agreed that the

recent rise in long-term interest rates in Japan was attributable to such factors as the

increase in U.S. and European long-term interest rates, the rise in Japanese stock prices, and

the further depreciation of the yen. A few members noted that, reflecting speculation that

the Federal Reserve would reduce the pace of its asset purchases earlier than expected, the

responsiveness of U.S. long-term interest rates to economic indicators was increasing, and

therefore due attention should be paid to how these developments would affect Japan’s

long-term interest rates. On this basis, members shared the recognition that the Bank’s

massive JGB purchases, through the reduction in risk premia, were restraining upward

pressure on interest rates that stemmed from an improvement in perceived business

conditions and a pick-up in expected inflation rates. Some members added that the effects

of compressing risk premia were likely to strengthen as the Bank proceeded with JGB

purchases, and therefore it was difficult to expect a surge in long-term interest rates for the

time being. Meanwhile, many members pointed out that, if the bond market remained

highly volatile, this could increase the amount of interest rate risk incurred by banks and

other financial institutions, thereby further boosting sales of JGBs. These members then

expressed the opinion that it was appropriate for the Bank to make various operational

adjustments, with a view to encouraging the stable formation of long-term interest rates by

suppressing an increase in volatility and an excessive rise in interest rates. Some of these

members added that, in deciding quantitative and qualitative monetary easing on April 4,

the framework for the Bank’s JGB purchases was designed to allow for flexible operations;

for example, by allowing the average remaining maturity of its JGB purchases to be in the

range of about six to eight years. Based on this discussion, members shared the view that,

as for JGB purchases, it was important for the Bank to conduct operations flexibly to

promote the permeation of policy effects by adjusting — as necessary — the parameters of its

JGB purchases, such as frequency, pace, and allocation of purchase amounts by maturities,

while continuing to carefully monitor developments in the bond market and maintaining a

close dialogue with market participants.

With regard to the relationship between the government’s fiscal conditions and

long-term interest rates, one member noted that it was essential that fiscal discipline be

firmly maintained with a view to ensuring stability in the bond market. In relation to this

point, a different member said that it was also important for the Bank to continue to explain

thoroughly that its JGB purchases were not conducted for the purpose of financing the fiscal

deficit.

Meanwhile, some members pointed out that the recent rise in long-term interest

rates in Japan might be attributable to the possibility that the expected period for which

short-term interest rates remained virtually zero would shorten to some extent, as the rise in

stock prices and the depreciation of the yen progressed and positive developments in

economic activity and prices came to be observed. One member added that it was not

desirable to shorten the policy duration in a premature manner. A few members, including

this member, expressed the view that it was vital for the Bank to firmly anchor short-term

interest rates at low levels by clearly communicating that it was providing the monetary

base on a large scale through various short-term funds-supplying operations, in addition to

JGB purchases. A different member noted that the Bank’s communication regarding the

timing at which the price stability target would be achieved and the time frame for

continuing quantitative and qualitative monetary easing might be destabilizing expectations

for the bond market, and this in turn seemed to be increasing volatility. This member

continued that, if the Bank were to change the expression representing its commitment by

stating that the time frame for continuing quantitative and qualitative monetary easing

should be restricted to about two years, and that thereafter it would review the monetary

easing measures in a flexible manner, this would contribute to the restoration of stability in

the bond market.

