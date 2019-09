Happy Monday. Friday’s benign jobs data seems to be pleasing global investors.

Meanwhile, the euro is looking very nice, further evidence of investors hungry again for risk.

Photo: FinViz

That’s right folks. The euro is now a proxy for risk appetite. How weird is that?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.