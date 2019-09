After Tuesday’s pummelling, markets are set to make a nice move.



The Nikkei ended up 5.7%. China was up 1.2%.

Futures indicate a positive open in Europe, and in the the US.

All that being said, the crisis at the nuke plant remains ongoing, as now there is new damage at reactors #3.

Click here for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.