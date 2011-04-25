Shanghai Stocks Tank AGAIN, Copper Slides, Nikkei Down

Some interesting action in Asia overnight.
The Nikkei, which had been up earlier, ended lower modestly.
Shanghai — which was last week’s big laggard, ended up falling pretty sharply, just over 1.5%.
And copper, which to some extent takes its cues from China, and still hasn’t been able to rally back like the US market has, , has had a really unimpressive morning.
Here’s a look at copper via CME:
