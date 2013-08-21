Nikkei Gains Instantly Evaporate After Japan Raises Severity Level Of Latest Fukushima Radiation Leak

Joe Weisenthal

The Japanese market was humming along, and then BAM. The rally has evaporated.

Screen Shot 2013 08 20 at 9.47.01 PMNikkei.com

The culprit.

According to Reuters, Japan has just raised the severity level of the latest leak at Fukushima (the nuclear power plant that’s still not contained following the earthquake of March, 2011).

We recently explained the situation at Fukushima, and how out of control it is here.

