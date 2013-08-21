Nikkei Gains Instantly Evaporate After Japan Raises Severity Level Of Latest Fukushima Radiation Leak

The Japanese market was humming along, and then BAM. The rally has evaporated.

The culprit.

According to Reuters, Japan has just raised the severity level of the latest leak at Fukushima (the nuclear power plant that’s still not contained following the earthquake of March, 2011).

FLASH: Japan raises severity of latest Fukushima leak to level 3 (“serious” radiation “incident”) on international scale

— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) August 21, 2013

We recently explained the situation at Fukushima, and how out of control it is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.