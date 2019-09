After today mixed action in the US, stocks are selling off in Asia.



The Shanghai Composite is down 1.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei is off 1.8%.

Korea’s KOSPI is down just over 1%.

Gold, meanwhile, continues to be flat, while the S&P is trading off slightly.

