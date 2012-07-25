Nikkei Dives As The Yen Strengthens

Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Nikkei is looking at a fourth straight session of losses after poor earnings announcements from the U.S. and after the yen strengthened against the euro and the dollar.Asian markets are also taking a hit on concerns that Greece will need more debt restructuring which the Troika – the ECB, IMF and European Commission – might not agree to.



Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 1.18%

Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.96%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.59%

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.13%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.35%.

Updated at 10:25 p.m. ET

