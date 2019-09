Following the US’ shaky day, the Nikkei is diving.



Photo: Nikkei

FinMin Yoshihiko Noda is on the wires, as they say, jawboning the yen. It’s weakened slightly, but there’s not much doing regarding that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.