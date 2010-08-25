Nikkei Dives Again, Kissing Goodbye To 8,900

Yesterday Japan’s Nikkei sliced through 9,000 and in early Wednesday action, it’s taking out the next (albeit less memorable) milestone.

Goodbye 8,900.

Presumably somewhere there’s a rumour or a wire report about yen intervention by the BoJ but that’s just a guess.

The actual big news of the evening is the Irish sovereign debt downgrade form S&P though in terms of actual effects on markets, it’s not obviously having much of an impact. US futures are actually a touch higher than their previous close.

