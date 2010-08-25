Nikkei Dives Again, Kissing Goodbye To 8,900

Yesterday Japan’s Nikkei sliced through 9,000 and in early Wednesday action, it’s taking out the next (albeit less memorable) milestone.



Goodbye 8,900.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Presumably somewhere there’s a rumour or a wire report about yen intervention by the BoJ but that’s just a guess.

The actual big news of the evening is the Irish sovereign debt downgrade form S&P though in terms of actual effects on markets, it’s not obviously having much of an impact. US futures are actually a touch higher than their previous close.

For a recap of trading action in the US on Tuesday, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.