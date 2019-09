In its first full day of trading since the earthquake and tsunami, Japan’s market is (predictably) diving.



The NIkkei is off only about 2% in the opening seconds. Now it’s off 4%. Now off 5.1%.

Meanwhile, the BOJ is pumping $86 billion — or 7 trillion yen — into the market.

