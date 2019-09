This is not the way bulls wanted to start the week.



Japanese stocks are off big after the country announced a big GDP whiff. Q2 GDP came in at 0.1% vs 0.6% growth.

Photo: Nikkei.com

And look at that Yen spike!

Photo: FinViz

