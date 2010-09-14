Nikkei Dips Slightly, While Surging Yen Is The Canary In The Coalmine

Joe Weisenthal

So far the opening of Japanese trading is a big snoozefest. The Nikkei is going nowhere fast.

More interesting is what’s going on in the yen, which continues to crush the dollar, and as we noted earlier, is definitely inconsistent with the seemingly bullish tone of global equities.

It’s rallying again in recent action.

