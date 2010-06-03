Nikkei Continues To Rocket Higher Following Resignation Of Prime Minister Hatoyama

Yesterday we noted how the Nikkei’s first reaction to the resignation of PM Hatoyama (apparently due to controversy regarding a military base, which is what most Japanese political scandals seem to be about) was to jut upwards.



Well, the good times are continuing in early Thursday trading.

Here’s the Nikkei right now:

Photo: Nikkei.com

Other markets are behaving very nicely tonight, as the euro, various commodities, and the Aussie dollar all up. Overall things are looking like a continuation from the very powerful upward action in US stocks during the Wednesday trading day.

For a recap of what happened, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.