And a very nice start to Wednesday trading coming out of Japan.



Photo: Nikkei.com

There isn’t too much news after hours, though the strong Intel numbers certainly could reverberate around all global markets.

US futures remain modestly higher. The euro, which surged on Tuesday despite the downgrade of Portugal, remains above $1.27.

