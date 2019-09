This was basically foretold by the strong performance in Nikkei futures today, but in its first day of trading since Friday – so, following a weekend of more or less good news on the nuke front — the Nikkei is sharply higher, currently up over 2% 3.3%.



For a roundup of US action, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.