Nikkei Blasts Higher Despite Mediocre US Session

Not surprisingly, and in keeping with the mood of late, it’s a relatively quiet evening newswise.



But Japan is blasting higher right out of the gate, despite the lackluster US trading session.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Bloomberg reports:

Canon, the world’s largest camera maker, surged 4.3 per cent as JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock. Sony Corp., which gets about 70 per cent of sales abroad, jumped 3.1 per cent on speculation a weaker yen will bolster export earnings. Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., the maker of Subaru cars, climbed 4.8 per cent in Tokyo after reporting production and export gains.

Australia is up just a sliver. For a recap of the US trading session, see here.

