Nikkei Back In Rally Mode, Yen Ticking Up Again

The Nikkei is higher in early Thursday trading, despite a tiny rally in the yen.



Photo: Nikkei

Japan has become a subject of fascination for two reasons lately. One is that the yen is right near a 15-year high, a remarkable level given how widely it’s been loathed. And the second is that a lot of folks in the US obviously think we’re on the Japan economic path, and so the market provides a glimpse into the future of the US.

The Aussie market, meanwhile, is up about .5%.

