At this very, very early moment, US futures are heading down (modestly), but the Nikkei is above 9100, as the global rally continues.



Meanwhile, yields on the Japanese 10-year have hit a whopping 1.13% (which seems like nothing, and it is, except that yields were sub 1.0% very recently).

