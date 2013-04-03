Japanese Stocks Are Booming

After a big stallout in recent days, Japanese stocks are catching a bid again.
Here’s the Nikkei, jumping by nearly 2%.
NikkeiWe’re now about a day away from the official start of Japan’s new monetary policy experiment, as the BOJ meets under its new chief with aggressive goals about inflation.
Meanwhile, shares of Fast Retailing — parent of retailer Uniqlo — are surging over 9% to an all-time high.
