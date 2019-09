Markets just opened in Asia, and they’re following the U.S. markets way higher.



Of note is Japan’s Nikkei 225, which just burst through 15,000.

Dow Jones reports this is the first time the Nikkei has been above 15,000 since January 4, 2008.

