Nikkei 12,000!

As the global risk-on rally continues, stock markets continue to pass new milestones.



On Tuesday, it was the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time high.

Today, it’s Japan’s Nikkei, which just exploded through 12,000. According to Kyodo News, this is the first time it has happened since September 29, 2008.

Later, the Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision. No one’s expecting any change in interest rates.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.