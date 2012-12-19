BOOM: NIKKEI 10,000!

Photo: yashuiro via Flickr

Japan’s stock market just opened, and the Nikkei rose above 10,000 for the first time since April 4.Before the markets opened in Asia, we learned that Japan’s exports fell 4.1 per cent in November.



However, this was better than the 5.5 per cent drop expected by economists.

Most people expect Japan’s Shinzo Abe to push aggressive monetary policy in an effort to stimulate the struggling economy.

Experts think that this means currency debasement, rising inflation, and a surging Japanese stock market.

