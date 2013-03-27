'Living Walls' Street Art Puts Odd Faces On Russian Cityscape

There’s few things cooler than Vladmir Putin in Russia — hacking, guns, vodka — and rising street artist Nikita Nomerz.



For the ‘Living Walls,’ Nomerz draws out pre-existing features in a building through painting that’s like a combination of plastic surgery and clever cosmetics.

Not to imply the faces are all beautiful, but they’re certainly lively. Nomerz also does traditional graffiti type art and has been featured for his work in various articles over the last few years.

Indeed he’s becoming a name among fellows who prefer to exit through the gift shop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.