'Living Walls' Street Art Puts Odd Faces On Russian Cityscape

There’s few things cooler than Vladmir Putin in Russia — hacking, guns, vodka — and rising street artist Nikita Nomerz.

For the ‘Living Walls,’ Nomerz draws out pre-existing features in a building through painting that’s like a combination of plastic surgery and clever cosmetics.

Not to imply the faces are all beautiful, but they’re certainly lively. Nomerz also does traditional graffiti type art and has been featured for his work in various articles over the last few years.

Indeed he’s becoming a name among fellows who prefer to exit through the gift shop.

Breaking out 2012 / Tula

The Green Beard 2012 / Rostov - on - Don

The big brother 2010 / Nizhniy Novgorod

The fire in the eyes 2011 / Nizhniy Novgorod

The tower man 2011 / Perm

Open your eyes 2011 / Irkutsk

The faces 2011 / Perm

Just smile 2010 / Nizhniy Novgorod

Underground dweller 2011 / Nizhniy Novgorod

Watcher man 2011 / Krasnoyarsk

Toothyman 2011 / Ekaterinburg

Riverman 2011 / Novosibirsk

2012 / Nizhniy Novgorod

Monster House 2012 / Nizhniy Novgorod

Glutton 2012 / St. Petersburg

The sly smile 2012 / Кazan

Mostr 2012 / Ekaterinburg

Mr.Rooftop 2012 / Rostov - on - Don

2011 / Pikalevo

The Keeper of the Keys 2012 / Pikalevo

The City Sentinel 2012 / Rostov - on - Don

2012 / St. Petersburg

Trash monster 2012 / Nizhniy Novgorod

