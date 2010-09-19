Niketown Infested By Bedbugs -- Closed Indefinitely As Bloodsucking Pest Crisis Continues

The bedbug crisis continues, with the blood-sucking pests claiming their highest profile victim to date: Niketown.



The sneaker company’s flagship New York City store has been closed indefinitely after bedbugs invaded the store. The front of the gleaming 5-story 57th Street shopping cathedral is now covered with brown paper.

Bedbugs have infested one retailer and office after another in recent months: Abercrombie & Fitch, the Empire State Building, Time Warner, Google…

Can it be long before the make the move to the Apple Store?

